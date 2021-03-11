Samsung's new lab at DTU to focus on advanced technology training, research collabs

Samsung India on Thursday announced the opening of a new Innovation Lab at Delhi Technological University (DTU) that will be dedicated to cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision.

With the addition of a new lab at DTU, Samsung now has a total of eight technical labs spread across the country as part of its Samsung Innovation Campus initiative that aims to bridge proficiency gaps in the country by skilling students on cutting-edge technology. The other innovation labs are at IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati and IIT-Jodhpur.

Commenting on this development, Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Noida, said, "We are very excited about the new lab at DTU, where our engineers will teach students about cutting edge technology and also help students work on disruptive innovation. We are sure this will empower students for future employment."

At the Samsung Innovation Lab at DTU, students, as well as faculty, will work on advanced technology training and joint research collaborations on multiple domains such as Application Framework, Multimedia, Health and Security. DTU students and faculty will get the opportunity to work with Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) engineers on smartphone domains such as AI, ML and Computer Vision.

Besides, Samsung engineers and students will also get a chance to work on several innovative sustainable research projects to solve real-life problems that can benefit society.

"Samsung Innovation Campus is a great initiative to bring one of the finest global technology leaders, Samsung and DTU together to form a lab dedicated to cutting edge technologies. This new lab will enable our students get a deeper understanding of some of the latest technologies, and work jointly with Samsung engineers to contribute to the projects with fresh ideas, gain valuable industry experience and expand their horizons," said Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, DTU.

Samsung says the new innovation lab will strengthen its commitment towards the Indian Government's Skill India initiative as part of its latest vision #PoweringDigitalIndia.