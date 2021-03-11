Left Menu

APPS KA BAAP is launching on 18th March

Coming from the house of Bestone India, this very dearth of a centralized App platform was identified and had been working on the model of an app for that since months, that goes beyond the bar and raises it at the same time especially when it comes to socializing, communicating, creating content, entertainment and even monetizing all in ONE app.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:19 IST
APPS KA BAAP is launching on 18th March
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Apps Ka Baap: A made in India all in one social app for every user New Delhi, 11th March 2021: We love our phones, and more than the social apps are the lifeline to our everyday chores, reminders, and entertainment. In simple words, for every action, we have an equal and complicated application! What if all of our favorite apps were merged into ONE, wouldn't that make our lives less complicated? It would surely save us from multiple app updates. Coming from the house of Bestone India, this very dearth of a centralized App platform was identified and had been working on the model of an app for that since months, that goes beyond the bar and raises it at the same time especially when it comes to socializing, communicating, creating content, entertainment and even monetizing all in ONE app.

After elaborate brain-stirring research, data collection, and curation of a smooth UI, the Bestone family is all set to launch Apps Ka Baap - a virtual platform that has something for everyone. Be it content creation, from short videos to instant chatting messenger, it's got it all. Available on Google Playstore, the app's UI is not just user friendly, it is user-loving in so many ways. It is a revolutionary alternative to socialize, share and connect with individuals on your list. Made in India, while you wait until you get to the name for it, calling it Apps Ka Baap is pretty apt. It has been crafted to encapsulate every social need that we have created and created a separate app for it within it. Connectivity remains the backbone as it brings people from across different geographies and ideologies all on one platform together. They intend to unveil this Apps ka baap to the world of social media and at large by the 18th of March and have roped in the celebrity host Jay Bhanushali already for its launch event. Coming from the family of Bestone, the group has been known for taking the paths unknown and making them landmarks. they question norms, listen carefully, and anticipate trends. They invest in new markets and take calculated risks to deliver more for the consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. Another wing for the same is now, the upcoming Apps Ka Baap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France team to face England in Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9...

BSF identifies tunnel prone stretches, rolls out plan to deal with infiltration

With terror camps giving training to terrorists to utilise tunnels for infiltration, the Border Security Force BSF has geared up for infiltration attempts for the upcoming season and has prepared a strategy to deal with it.Areas that are tu...

Greece lays out welcome mat for tourists

Greece is laying out the sunbeds and beach umbrellas as it prepares to reopen to tourists in May and resurrect an industry which suffered one of its worst years in decades because of the coronavirus pandemic.All you need is Greece, Tourism ...

One group of ex-babus asks farmers to continue their stir, another group cautions them not to be misled

A group of retired bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh Thursday appealed to farmers protesting against the three central farm reform laws to end their agitation saying the laws are in their interest.The retired bureaucrats, including former UP C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021