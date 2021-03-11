Left Menu

Google Pay India to provide more control to manage transaction data

The new setting called 'Personalisation within Google Pay' is said to provide a more tailored experience within the app. For instance, based on your activity within the app, including your transaction history, users will get more relevant offers and rewards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:37 IST
Google Pay India to provide more control to manage transaction data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google Pay, an online payment system and digital wallet platform owned by Google, will now be offering its users in India- both Android and iOS - more choice and control to manage their transaction data on the platform.

In a blog post on Thursday, Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President, Product, Google Pay, said that beginning next week Google Pay app will provide more controls to let users decide how their activity is used to personalise features within the app. With this, all Google Pay users will have the choice to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the app.

The new setting called 'Personalisation within Google Pay' is said to provide a more tailored experience within the app. For instance, based on your activity within the app, including your transaction history, users will get more relevant offers and rewards.

Google Pay says the app will continue to work just as well - only without personalisation - even if the setting is turned off. To access these new controls, Google Pay users will have to upgrade their app to the latest version.

Apart from this, Google Pay will provide users with the ability to manage how their individual transactions and activity within the app are used for personalisation. By heading over to account.google.com, users can view and delete individual transactions and activity records that they wouldn't like the platform to use for providing a tailored experience.

"We are committed to do more, and are excited to announce the next big step towards giving you more choice and control to manage your transaction data on Google Pay. As India embraces digital payments, we remain committed to bringing the industry along to ensure that we keep raising the bar to deploy state-of-the-art data security and privacy measures and put the users in-charge of how their data is used, Ambarish Kenghe wrote in the post.

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France team to face England in Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9...

BSF identifies tunnel prone stretches, rolls out plan to deal with infiltration

With terror camps giving training to terrorists to utilise tunnels for infiltration, the Border Security Force BSF has geared up for infiltration attempts for the upcoming season and has prepared a strategy to deal with it.Areas that are tu...

Greece lays out welcome mat for tourists

Greece is laying out the sunbeds and beach umbrellas as it prepares to reopen to tourists in May and resurrect an industry which suffered one of its worst years in decades because of the coronavirus pandemic.All you need is Greece, Tourism ...

One group of ex-babus asks farmers to continue their stir, another group cautions them not to be misled

A group of retired bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh Thursday appealed to farmers protesting against the three central farm reform laws to end their agitation saying the laws are in their interest.The retired bureaucrats, including former UP C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021