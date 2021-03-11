Google Pay India to provide more control to manage transaction data

Google Pay, an online payment system and digital wallet platform owned by Google, will now be offering its users in India- both Android and iOS - more choice and control to manage their transaction data on the platform.

In a blog post on Thursday, Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President, Product, Google Pay, said that beginning next week Google Pay app will provide more controls to let users decide how their activity is used to personalise features within the app. With this, all Google Pay users will have the choice to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the app.

The new setting called 'Personalisation within Google Pay' is said to provide a more tailored experience within the app. For instance, based on your activity within the app, including your transaction history, users will get more relevant offers and rewards.

Google Pay says the app will continue to work just as well - only without personalisation - even if the setting is turned off. To access these new controls, Google Pay users will have to upgrade their app to the latest version.

Apart from this, Google Pay will provide users with the ability to manage how their individual transactions and activity within the app are used for personalisation. By heading over to account.google.com, users can view and delete individual transactions and activity records that they wouldn't like the platform to use for providing a tailored experience.

"We are committed to do more, and are excited to announce the next big step towards giving you more choice and control to manage your transaction data on Google Pay. As India embraces digital payments, we remain committed to bringing the industry along to ensure that we keep raising the bar to deploy state-of-the-art data security and privacy measures and put the users in-charge of how their data is used, Ambarish Kenghe wrote in the post.