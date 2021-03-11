Left Menu

ISRO, JAXA review cooperation on joint lunar polar exploration satellite mission

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:20 IST
ISRO, JAXA review cooperation on joint lunar polar exploration satellite mission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian and Japanese space agencies on Thursday reviewed their ongoing cooperation to launch a joint lunar polar exploration (LUPEX) mission.

Scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have been working on a mission that aims to send a lander and rover to the Moon's south pole around 2024.

Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman K Sivan and JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa led their delegations at a bilateral meeting held on virtual mode.

''Apart from reviewing on-going cooperation in earth observation, lunar cooperation and satellite navigation, both sides have agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in space situational awareness and professional exchange programme'', an ISRO statement said.

''On this occasion, both agencies signed an 'Implementing Arrangement' for collaborative activities on rice crop area and air quality monitoring using satellite data'', the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said.

On March four, India and Italy decided to explore opportunities in the field of earth observation, space science and robotic and human exploration.

On February 28, ISRO successfully launched the 637-kg Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 onboard PSLV-C51 rocket from the Sriharikota spaceport.

Brazil's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes visited ISROs Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, about 100 km from Chennai, and witnessed the launch.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who heads the DoS, also had a virtual interaction with Pontes and officials of the Brazilian space agency.

''Brazil has requested India's support in procurement of material and systems for its launch vehicle programme,'' a DoS statement said.

''Cooperation possibilities in future space science missions, utilising ISRO's PS4-orbital platform (PS4-OP) space weather studies etc. were discussed'', the official statement said.

PS4-OP refers to a novel idea formulated byISROto use the spentPS4stage (fourth stage of PSLV) to carry out in-orbit scientific experiments for an extended duration of one to six months.

Sivan also had a virtual meeting with the Head of the Australian Space Agency, Enrico Palermo, on February 17.

''Both leaders have also reviewed the status of on-going cooperation activities in earth observation, satellite navigation, space situational awareness and establishment of the transportable terminal in Australia to support Indias 'Gaganyaan' programme'', ISRO had said at the time.

According to ISRO, India has always recognised that space has a dimension beyond national considerations, which can only be addressed along with international partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Royal family very much not racist, says Prince William

In the first direct reaction to the explosive interview by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William said Britains royal family is very much not racist during an official visit to a school in East London on Thursday.William, the Duke o...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Juve enter crucial week in attempt to salvage season

Juventus have only domestic honours to fight for after being knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the second season in a row and they must move on quickly from their European exit to have any chance of salvaging thei...

Odd News Roundup: Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves; Thai PM sprays reporters with sanitiser and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Stuntman soaks in bean dip for 24 hours to save favorite restaurantWhen your favorite Mexican restaurant is struggling to stay alive, what else would you do but sit in a pool of bean dip out...

Pashmina Testing & Quality Certification Centre brought under industry dept

The Jammu Kashmir administration on Thursday approved the transfer of administrative control over the Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre from the skill development department to the industries and commerce IC department.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021