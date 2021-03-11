Left Menu

Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites

Numerous companies and websites in France suffered outages and disruptions to services after a fire swept through a cloud computing providers facility.Disruption continued Thursday after OVH said the fire erupted early Wednesday in a room at one of its data centers in Strasbourg in eastern France.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:43 IST
Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites

Numerous companies and websites in France suffered outages and disruptions to services after a fire swept through a cloud computing provider's facility.

Disruption continued Thursday after OVH said the fire erupted early Wednesday in a room at one of its data centers in Strasbourg in eastern France. No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed one of the site's four data centers and damaged another one.

“Firefighters were immediately on the scene but could not control the fire,'' CEO Octave Klaba tweeted. He advised companies to activate their disaster recovery plans.

The company did not give an immediate explanation for the fire. Klaba said the company would work on restoring services and checking fiber optic connections. On Wednesday, Strasbourg Airport tweeted that “due to the fire that broke out last night in the OVH Cloud company at the Rhine port, we inform you that our website is currently inaccessible.” Later that day it said that the site was back up and running.

The town of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin tweeted Thursday afternoon that the site cherboug.fr “is still unavailable following a fire at its host.” Weather site Meteociel announced via Twitter that some of its photos, images and services were unavailable because of a “breakdown” at OVH. The site said that OVH told them that they would have to wait until March 15 for an “operational return” of critical parts of the data center affecting Meteociel. Meteociel added that “unfortunately a backup server and the data on the other servers in the fire seem unrecoverable.” Other customers affected include video game Rust, which tweeted that some game data was lost, and Paris's Centre Pompidou arts center, which tweeted that its website went down because of the fire. Free chess server Lichess, news site eeNews Europe and cryptocurrency exchange Deribit also said they were affected.

OVH operates 15 data centers in Europe and competes with giant U.S. cloud-computing rivals such as Amazon Web Services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Premier Li says economy could grow over 6% as Parliament approves new growth plan

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday projected that the worlds second largest economy could grow higher than the official target of six per cent as lawmakers approved a new development blueprint for the next five to 15 years, amid growing...

England investigating new coronavirus variant linked to Antigua travel

Public Health England PHE on Thursday said a new coronavirus had been identified in the UK in two people who had recently been in Antigua, adding that it shared some traits of other variants but would not be categorised as concerning for no...

No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

Japan has not decided whether to allow spectators from abroad at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday, denying media reports that a decision had been reached.We are still continuing d...

Jordan says crown prince cancelled visit to Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque over security row with Israel

Jordan said on Thursday the kingdoms crown prince cancelled a visit to Jerusalems al Aqsa mosque to prevent Israel from undermining his first such trip to the citys holy sites.Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi confirmed the planned visit, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021