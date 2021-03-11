Facebook to let content creators monetize short-form videos

Facebook Inc will allow content creators on its platform to earn revenue from short-form videos via advertisements, the social network said on Thursday.

The announcement came in a blog https://about.fb.com/news/2021/03/helping-content-creators-diversify-revenue-on-facebook where the company detailed its plans for creators to diversify their revenue from the platform.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)