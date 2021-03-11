Nepal bans photographing strangers during mountaineering expedition

The Nepal government has banned expedition teams on the Mt Everest climb from taking photographs and videos of persons outside their group.

Nepal is the world's biggest mountaineering hotspot, with the Himalayan nation hosting eight of the world's highest mountains, including Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu.

Advertisement

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Department of Tourism said: ''Capturing photographs and filming videos of people from other expedition teams and publishing of those materials will not be allowed.'' However, the statement said that climbers can take photos, videos of people from their own group.

The government directive comes as authorities have been severely criticised for a viral photograph on social media.

In 2019, record-holder climber Nirmal Purja had shared a picture of long queues at the Mt Everest Base Camp.

The picture was shared widely on the internet, drawing criticism on the Nepali authorities for poor arrangement. A meme described the long queues as a ''traffic jam'' at the base camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)