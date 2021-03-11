Left Menu

BAT looks beyond tobacco to Canadian marijuana

The group aims to achieve at least 5 billion pounds in revenue from sales of e-cigarettes, tobacco heating and oral nicotine products in 2025. Elsewhere in the industry, Marlboro maker Altria has invested in pot producer Cronos Group Inc, while Corona beer-maker Constellation Brands Inc has a stake in Canopy Growth, the largest cannabis company globally by market value.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:59 IST
BAT looks beyond tobacco to Canadian marijuana
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@BATplc)

British American Tobacco said on Thursday it will buy a nearly 20% stake in Canada-based cannabis producer Organigram for about 126 million pounds ($175.8 million) as it seeks to expand beyond its main tobacco business.

Organigram grows cannabis and makes cannabis-derived products in Canada, where marijuana was legalised in 2018. Big tobacco and liquor companies in North America have already made large investments in the nascent industry, with cannabis seen as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes.

With top Democratic lawmakers in the United States also promising to decriminalise marijuana use, analysts and experts predict record investment in the industry this year. The deal will give BAT access to R&D technologies, product innovation and cannabis expertise, it said in a statement, with an initial focus on natural remedy cannabidiol (CBD).

"This move takes us into a new space and we are not ruling out any product innovation," David O'Reilly, director of Scientific Research at BAT, told Reuters. Organigram Chief Executive Greg Engel said the companies will jointly develop new products for cannabis delivery, both oral and vapour based, and will be able to commercialise any products developed under their own brands.

Both BAT and Organigram will contribute scientists, researchers, and product developers, BAT said. It will become Organigram's largest shareholder and can appoint two directors to its board. NATURAL FIT

"We view this move as a strong positive. Cannabis overall provides a natural fit for tobacco and a big incremental growth opportunity," Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett wrote in an note. BAT has expertise in operating in a regulated environment and experience of growing a crop similar to hemp CBD, Bennett said, adding that the timing of the deal before Organigram's possible entry into the United States is also a big positive.

Bennett estimates U.S. CBD market sales of over $16 billion by 2025. Organigram's U.S.-listed shares surged around 30% to $3.75 in morning trading on the Nasdaq. BAT's London-listed shares were up slightly.

BAT's investment comes two days after the Lucky Strike maker laid out environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, including switching more people to less harmful products. The group aims to achieve at least 5 billion pounds in revenue from sales of e-cigarettes, tobacco heating and oral nicotine products in 2025.

Elsewhere in the industry, Marlboro maker Altria has invested in pot producer Cronos Group Inc, while Corona beer-maker Constellation Brands Inc has a stake in Canopy Growth, the largest cannabis company globally by market value. ($1 = 0.7167 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK COVID-19 death toll passes 125,000

Britains official death toll from COVID-19 has passed 125,000, official data showed on Thursday, another grim milestone for the country which has recorded the highest number of deaths from the disease in Europe.There were 181 further deaths...

European, Arab diplomats try to revive Mideast peace efforts

Leading European and Arab world diplomats announced potential small steps on Thursday toward reviving Mideast peace efforts after upcoming Israeli and Palestinian elections.The officials from the U.N., EU, Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France...

Italy reports 373 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 25,673 new cases

Italy reported 373 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 332 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 25,673 from 22,409 the day before. Some 372,217 tests for COVID-19 were carried ...

Women empowerment key focus area of 2012-22 budget: Delhi govt

From establishing special mohalla clinics and dedicated support centres for women to strengthening their role in the economy, women empowerment is a key focus area of Delhis 2021-22 budget, the AAP government said on Thursday.The role of wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021