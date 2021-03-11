Left Menu

Pakistan to block social media app TikTok over 'indecency' complaint

"We look forward to continuing to serve the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity and fun." Muslim-majority Pakistan had banned the app in October, but restored it within 10 days after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality." The telecom regulator said the social media company had agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with local laws.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:17 IST
Pakistan to block social media app TikTok over 'indecency' complaint
Pakistan will block the popular social media app TikTok after a court order over a complaint that it runs "indecent" content, a spokesman for the country's telecoms regulator said on Thursday. "The court has asked PTA to block access to TikTok," Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) spokesman Khurram Mehran told Reuters, adding that the authority would comply with the order.

A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it was ordering the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, said Jehanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer who represented the PTA. A TikTok representative in Pakistan said strong safeguards were in place to keep inappropriate content off the platform.

A TikTok representative in Pakistan said strong safeguards were in place to keep inappropriate content off the platform.

"In Pakistan, we have grown our local-language moderation team, and have mechanisms to report and remove content in violation of our community guidelines," the representative said in a statement.

The telecom regulator said the social media company had agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with local laws. TikTok has been one of the most-downloaded apps in the South Asian nation behind WhatsApp and Facebook.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has become hugely popular in a short period of time, by encouraging young users to post brief videos. But the app has been mired in controversy in a number of countries, with authorities raising privacy concerns and security fears due to its links with China.

TikTok has denied that its ties to China pose a security concern in other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

