Left Menu

Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint

"The court has asked PTA to block access to TikTok," Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) spokesman Khurram Mehran told Reuters, adding that the authority would comply with the order. A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it ordered the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, said Jehanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer who represented the PTA.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:50 IST
Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Thursday blocked the popular social media app TikTok after a court order over a complaint that it ran indecent content, a spokesman for the country's telecoms regulator said. "The court has asked PTA to block access to TikTok," Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) spokesman Khurram Mehran told Reuters, adding that the authority would comply with the order.

A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it ordered the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, said Jehanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer who represented the PTA. The service providers have been directed to immediately block access to TikTok, the regulator said in a statement.

The app stopped working within an hour of the direction. A TikTok representative in Pakistan said strong safeguards were in place to keep inappropriate content off the platform.

"In Pakistan, we have grown our local-language moderation team, and have mechanisms to report and remove content in violation of our community guidelines," the representative said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to serve the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity and fun." Muslim-majority Pakistan had banned the app in October, but restored it within 10 days after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality."

The telecom regulator said the social media company had agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with local laws. TikTok has been one of the most-downloaded apps in the South Asian nation behind WhatsApp and Facebook.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has become hugely popular in a short period of time, by encouraging young users to post brief videos. But the app has been mired in controversy in a number of countries, with authorities raising privacy concerns and security fears due to its links with China.

TikTok has denied that its ties to China pose a security concern in other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, one injured in US Texas shooting

Texas US, March 11 ANIXinhua Three people were shot to death and another person was injured during a shooting incident that took place on Wednesday night in southwest Houston, Texas, the United States, police said. According to the Houston ...

TN polls: AIADMK, DMK seal seat-sharing, identify constituencies a day ahead of nominations

Arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK on Thursday almost sealed their seat-sharing deals with allies for the coming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on the eve of opening of nominations, with both set to contest in over 170 segments each out of the to...

Mexico reports new 6,470 coronavirus cases and 654 more deaths

Mexico has registered 6,470 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 654 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,151,028 cases and 193,142 deaths, health ministry data showed on Thursday.The government says the...

U.S. House passes two Democratic-backed gun control bills

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats seized upon a shifting political landscape that they said improved chances for enacting new laws after years of failed attempts.The first measur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021