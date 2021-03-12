Left Menu

SoftBank-backed Grab in talks to go public in $40 bln SPAC deal - WSJ

Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm controlled by Altimeter Capital Management LP that could value the SoftBank-backed ride-hailing company at nearly $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. https://bit.ly/3rD4XR6 Reuters first reported on Jan. 18, citing sources, that Grab was exploring a listing in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 00:18 IST
Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm controlled by Altimeter Capital Management LP that could value the SoftBank-backed ride-hailing company at nearly $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The Singapore-based company is expected to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion from private investors, the report added. https://bit.ly/3rD4XR6

Reuters first reported on Jan. 18, citing sources, that Grab was exploring a listing in the United States. Altimeters did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Grab could not be reached outside regular business hours.

