SoftBank-backed Grab in talks to go public in $40 bln SPAC deal - WSJ | Updated: 12-03-2021 00:28 IST
Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm controlled by Altimeter Capital Management LP that could value the SoftBank-backed ride-hailing company at nearly $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The Singapore-based company is expected to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion from private investors, the report added. https://bit.ly/3rD4XR6 Reuters first reported on Jan. 18, citing sources, that Grab was exploring a listing in the United States.
Altimeter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Grab could not be reached outside regular business hours.
