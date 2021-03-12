SoftBank-backed Grab in talks to go public in nearly $40 bln SPAC deal - sources

Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company that could value the ride-hailing giant at nearly $40 billion, making it the largest ever blank-check deal, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day SoftBank-backed Grab was in talks with Altimeter Capital Management LP.

Singapore-based Grab is expected to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion from private investors, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3rD4XR6) Reuters first reported in January, citing sources, that Grab was exploring a listing in the United States.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that raise funds through an initial public offering to take a private company public. Other recent large SPAC deals include UMW Holdings Corp's $16-billion merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores, and the $24-billion deal that luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors struck with a Michael Klein-backed SPAC.

Altimeter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Grab could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Additional reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

