Netflix testing a crackdown on password sharing - CNBC

Netflix Inc is running tests to crackdown on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The company is trying out a new policy with some customers, prompting certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren't watching with the subscriber, according to the report. (https://cnb.cx/2PQSdbn)

Advertisement

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)