U.S. will address Uighur 'genocide' in talks with Chinese -White House

U.S. will address Uighur 'genocide' in talks with Chinese -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 02:08 IST
U.S. officials will address the "genocide" of China's Muslim Uighur minority next week in talks with Chinese officials in Alaska, the White House said on Thursday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with their Chinese counterparts on March 18 and 19 after their first overseas trip to Japan and South Korea. "Addressing the genocide against Uighur Muslims is something that will be a topic of discussion with the Chinese directly next week," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
