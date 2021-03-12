Twitter aims to make live audio feature 'Spaces' available globally by April

Twitter Inc is aiming to make its live audio feature available to all its users by April, a spokeswoman for the micro-blogging site said on Thursday. Twitter's Spaces competes with Clubhouse, which is an invite-only audio-based social network startup that shot to fame after appearances from tech celebrities Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

In late February, Twitter was testing the feature with 1,000 users that began with women and people from marginalized groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)