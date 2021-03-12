Left Menu

Biden administration adds new limits on Huawei's suppliers

The actions show the Biden administration is reinforcing a hard line on exports to Huawei, the telecommunications equipment maker viewed as a threat to national security. The initial export licenses were granted by the Commerce Department after the company was blacklisted in 2019, citing a national security threat.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 03:37 IST
The Biden administration this week amended licenses for companies to sell to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , further restricting companies from supplying items that can be used with 5G devices, among other conditions, sources said. The changes could disrupt existing contracts with Huawei, based on previous licenses approved for suppliers, which they may no longer be able to deliver on, two of the sources said.

A U.S. Commerce Department spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the licensing information is subject to confidentiality. The actions show the Biden administration is reinforcing a hard line on exports to Huawei, the telecommunications equipment maker viewed as a threat to national security.

The initial export licenses were granted by the Commerce Department after the company was blacklisted in 2019, citing a national security threat.

