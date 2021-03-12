Biden administration adds new limits on Huawei's suppliers
The actions show the Biden administration is reinforcing a hard line on exports to Huawei, the telecommunications equipment maker viewed as a threat to national security. The initial export licenses were granted by the Commerce Department after the company was blacklisted in 2019, citing a national security threat.Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 03:37 IST
The Biden administration this week amended licenses for companies to sell to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , further restricting companies from supplying items that can be used with 5G devices, among other conditions, sources said. The changes could disrupt existing contracts with Huawei, based on previous licenses approved for suppliers, which they may no longer be able to deliver on, two of the sources said.
A U.S. Commerce Department spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the licensing information is subject to confidentiality. The actions show the Biden administration is reinforcing a hard line on exports to Huawei, the telecommunications equipment maker viewed as a threat to national security.
The initial export licenses were granted by the Commerce Department after the company was blacklisted in 2019, citing a national security threat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Huawei
- China
- Biden
- Commerce Department
ALSO READ
India has no negative attitude towards Huawei; ready to contribute in PLI scheme: Co official
Imagine What Unfolds: Huawei Announces HUAWEI Mate X2
Huawei daughter back in Canada court in US extradition case
Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes
Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes