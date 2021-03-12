Left Menu

Besides, Google has introduced two other features on Maps to make sharing and finding local recommendations and information easier. These include a community challenge to rally helpful reviews, photos and updates. For the next month, Google Maps users on Android will be able to join the first nationwide challenge called "Local Love challenge" and add ratings, reviews and confirm information to support local businesses they have visited.

You can soon draw new or missing roads on Google Maps 
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Google Maps will soon allow you to report road changes with a new, immersive desktop road editing tool. Using the tool, you can add missing roads by drawing lines, quickly rename roads, change road directionality, and realign or delete incorrect road.

To access the new road editing tool on maps.google.com, click on the side menu button and navigate to "Edit the Map" and select "Missing Road". The new feature on Google Maps will be rolled out over the coming months in more than 80 countries around the world.

Besides, Google has introduced two other features on Maps to make sharing and finding local recommendations and information easier. These include a community challenge to rally helpful reviews, photos and updates. For the next month, Google Maps users on Android will be able to join the first nationwide challenge called "Local Love challenge" and add ratings, reviews and confirm information to support local businesses they have visited.

Local Love Challenge on Google Maps / Image Credit: Google

Google says each contribution will count toward a collective goal of updating 100,000 businesses on Maps and the feedback on the Local Love challenge will be used to guide future campaigns in more countries.

Further, Google will soon be rolling out a new content type in Maps. In the coming weeks, you will see a new feature called 'photo updates' that will allow you to find and share experiences and highlights with recent photos, without the need to leave a review or rating.

Photo updates on Google Maps / Image Credit: Google

To add an update on Google Maps, tap the upload a photo update button, select your photos, leave a short description and post. You can add as many photos as you want.

To find photo updates that other people have shared, head over to the Updates tab.

