Left Menu

Ransom-seeking hackers are taking advantage of Microsoft flaw -expert

Since March 2, when Microsoft announced the discovery of serious vulnerabilities in its Exchange software, experts have warned that it was only a matter of time before ransomware gangs began using them to shake down organizations across the internet. Misner didn't immediately respond to follow-up messages and Microsoft did not return emails seeking comment.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 10:04 IST
Ransom-seeking hackers are taking advantage of Microsoft flaw -expert
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Ransom-seeking hackers have begun taking advantage of a recently disclosed flaw in Microsoft's widely used mail server software, a researcher said late Wednesday - a serious escalation that could portend widespread digital disruption.

The disclosure, made on Twitter by Microsoft Corp security program manager Phillip Misner, is the realization of worries that have been coursing through the security community for days. Since March 2, when Microsoft announced the discovery of serious vulnerabilities in its Exchange software, experts have warned that it was only a matter of time before ransomware gangs began using them to shake down organizations across the internet.

Misner didn't immediately respond to follow-up messages and Microsoft did not return emails seeking comment. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation also didn't immediately respond. Even though the security holes announced by Microsoft have since been fixed, organizations worldwide have failed to patch their software, leaving them open to exploitation. In Germany alone, officials have said that up to 60,000 networks remained vulnerable.

The fixes are free, but experts attribute the sluggish pace of many customers' updates in part to the complexity of Exchange's architecture. All manner of hackers have begun taking advantage of the holes - one security firm recently counted 10 separate hacking groups using the flaws - but ransomware operators are among the most feared.

Those groups work by locking users out of their devices and data unless the victims cough up big chunks of digital currency. They now potentially have access "into a huge number of vulnerable systems," said Brett Callow of Canadian cybersecurity company Emsisoft. He said more modest companies - many of whom lack the ability or awareness to update their software - could be particularly affected by the latest variant of ransomware.

"This is a potentially serious risk to small businesses," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty-one Hong Kong activists remain in custody after court rejects bail appeals

Twenty-one Hong Kong activists will remain in custody after a court on Friday rejected requests by some for bail and others withdrew their applications in a widely monitored case where they are charged with conspiracy to subvert the governm...

Badminton-US Open, Canada Open cancelled due to COVID-19

The Badminton World Federation BWF said on Friday this years U.S. Open and Canada Open have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The U.S. Open, a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from July 6-11, whil...

Bosch Limited steps into 2021 as a Great Place to Work - Certified

BENGALURU, March 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- Bosch Limited has received the prestigious Great Place to Work certification for 2021, which is recognized by employees and employers around the globe as the Gold Standard for workplace excellence. De...

Bethesda’s most iconic games coming to Xbox Game Pass: Here's the list

Microsoft has revealed the list of Bethesdas most iconic and award-winning games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass. A total of 20 games including games from franchises like Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021