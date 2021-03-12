Japan's 'K' Line taps Nokia to advance its digital transformation

Japanese shipping line Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, aka 'K' Line, has selected Nokia to enhance its operational efficiency, industrial safety as well as to advance its digital transformation for enabling safer, world-class shipping services, the latter announced on Friday.

The collaboration will see Nokia deploying a 4G/LTE Field Area Network (FAN) solution for 'K' Line's latest LNG-fueled car carrier CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN. The IP/MPLS-based network will provide the Japanese company with a FAN environment that delivers high-speed, secure, encrypted wireless communications between ship and shore.

"Through the deployment of the field area network, we're helping 'K' LINE not only to enhance operational efficiency and industrial safety but also to advance its digital transformation. This is the first Nokia 4G/LTE FAN deployment in Japan, bringing it to a new market following its successful deployment in mining sites, electric grids and ports worldwide," said Donny Janssens, Head of Customer Team, Nokia Enterprise Japan.

The FAN solution will enable the application of a range of new efficient digital services such as CCTV and high-speed data transfer for remote monitoring of onload/offload work and remote visual inspection of machinery when the vessel is in port in Japan or overseas. It comprises the Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm LTE router for on-board installation and the Nokia 7705 SAR-8 for use onshore.

According to Nokia, the data is protected by its Network Group Encryption (NGE), an encrypted communication technology that protects MPLS services with minimal overhead and ensures a high level of security and quality of service without any degradation of LTE link performance.

Nokia said that the KDDI Corporation will provide domestic communication lines while KCCS Mobile Engineering Co., Ltd. will provide the system integration.

Commenting on the partnership, Hiroshi Uchida, Head of AI Digitalization Strategy Group, 'K' LINE, said, "With the Nokia 4G/LTE network, we will be able to communicate more effectively during berthing, using the same sophisticated technology as available on land. This creates the capability to deliver improved operational performance, skills transfer and safety management."