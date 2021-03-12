Google Maps' new feature will allow users to draw, rename missing roads

Tech giant Google will finally be updating its map editing experience in order to allow users to add missing roads and realign, rename or delete incorrect ones. According to The Verge, the new experience dubbed as "drawing" will be similar to using the line tool in Microsoft Paint. This new updated tool will be rolling out over the coming months in more than 80 countries.

At the moment, if a user tries to add a missing road, they can only drop a pin where the road should be and type in the road's name to submit that information to Google. The aim of the new tool would be to make it easier to not only add missing roads but also to make corrections such as fixing a road's name or its direction. It is obvious that Google will still oversee the corrections to make sure that they are accurate. After the submission of a change, Google will display a screen where it warns that it does not want a bike path to be marked as a road, or for someone to make a road intended to hurt people. That same screen also says that it will take about seven days for the company to review the submission.

As per The Verge, Google Maps will also get a new feature called 'photo updates', which will allow users to share small details about a place without having to leave a full review. Inside the app, it would be possible to add images of a location as well as see recent photos with text snippets submitted by others. (ANI)

