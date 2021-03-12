Left Menu

China regulator fines 12 firms over anti-monopoly law

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:45 IST
China regulator fines 12 firms over anti-monopoly law

China's market regulator said Friday that it fined a dozen companies, including games company Tencent Holdings and Chinese search engine firm Baidu Inc., for not disclosing past deals as authorities step up anti-monopoly scrutiny in the internet sector.

The companies, which included other firms such as ride-hailing company Didi Mobility and Softbank, were fined 500,000 yuan (USD 77,000) each for not disclosing previous investments, acquisitions or joint ventures, according to a statement by China's State Administration for Market Regulation.

China in February released anti-monopoly guidelines aimed at clamping down on anti-competitive practices in the internet industry, such as signing exclusive agreements with merchants and the use of subsidies to squeeze out competitors.

Tencent Holdings was fined over its investment in online education app Yuanfudao in 2018, while Baidu was fined for taking over consumer electronics firm Ainemo Inc. last year. The regulator said that neither had sought prior approval for the deals, thereby violating the anti-monopoly laws even though the deals did not restrict competition.

Tencent said in an emailed statement that it would “continue to adapt to changes in the regulatory environment, and will seek to ensure full compliance.” Similarly, Didi Mobility, a unit of Didi Chuxing, and Softbank were censured over not seeking approval before setting up a joint venture. Baidu, Didi Mobility and Softbank did not immediately comment.

Internet companies in the United States face similar scrutiny. Legislators and regulators are looking at whether Facebook, Google and other companies improperly hamper competition in advertising and other areas.

China's market regulator last December fined Tencent-backed online publisher China Literature, Alibaba and other companies for not seeking approval over several deals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta announced on Friday he would seek the leadership of the troubled centre-left Democratic Party PD, seven years after he was ousted from power in a party coup. The PD, one of the largest groups suppo...

West Bengal polls: Athawale's RPI to contest 15-20 seats, to support BJP

The Republican Party of India RPI will contest 15-20 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, RPI chief Ramdas Athawale informed on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, Looking at the current situation in West Bengal, I thin...

Western countries call on Russia at UN rights body to release Navalny

Dozens of countries including the United States called on Russia on Friday to release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny saying his imprisonment was unlawful and demanding an investigation into his poisoning last year. In a statement read out by...

Arijit Singh debuts as music composer for 'Pagglait', dedicates album to guide AR Rahman

Fans of Indian singer Arijit Singh have a reason to rejoice as he is all set to debut as a music composer for Netflixs comedy-drama Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra. The 32-year-old star who has given multiple blockbuster hits to the indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021