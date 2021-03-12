Survey for proposed Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train begins

The Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey for the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur High Speed Rail Corridor started from Friday.

The proposed 736-km bullet train project is likely to link Shahapur, Igatpuri, Nashik, Mehkar, Malegaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Khapri, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said in a release.

It is using the Li-DAR technology which provides data in 3-4 months against the usual 10-12 months, it said.

In LiDAR survey, an aeroplane fitted with aerial LiDAR and imagery sensors captures the data related to ground survey.

To provide clear pictures of the structures, trees and other minute ground details, 100 megapixel cameras are being used for the LiDAR survey.

NHSRCL has been entrusted with preparation of DPR for seven High Speed Rail Corridors in the country.

