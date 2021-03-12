Left Menu

China's Ant Group CEO Hu departs amid regulatory-driven revamp

Jing will continue in his current role as chairman, he said in an internal memo seen by Reuters. "The Ant Group Board of Directors has accepted Mr. Simon Hu's resignation request, due to personal reasons," Ant said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:13 IST
China's Ant Group CEO Hu departs amid regulatory-driven revamp

China's Ant Group Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu has stepped down from his role, the company said on Friday, as the fintech giant is being pushed by regulators to revamp operations after its failed $37 billion initial public offering (IPO).

Hu, who was named the chief executive of the Alibaba Group Holding in 2019, will be replaced by company veteran and Executive Chairman Eric Jing, the financial technology giant said. Jing will continue in his current role as chairman, he said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"The Ant Group Board of Directors has accepted Mr. Simon Hu's resignation request, due to personal reasons," Ant said in a statement. Hu's exit from the company comes as Ant is working on plans to shift to a financial holding company structure following intense regulatory pressure to subject them to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

That pressure scuppered Ant's IPO last year, which would have been the world's largest, and has seen it formulate plans to shift to a financial holding company structure. The change in management also comes days after some Ant staff expressed frustration on social media for not being able to sell the company shares they own after Chinese regulators abruptly halted the company's market debut.

Jing told Ant employees that the company would review its staff incentive programmes and roll out some measures starting from April to help solve their financial problems, according to two people who have seen the messages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China on Quad summit

Ahead of the first Quad summit, China on Friday said that state-to-state exchanges and cooperation should enhance mutual understanding and trust instead of targeting or undermining the interests of any third party and hoped that relevant co...

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 'green crematoria' to mitigate air pollution

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday inaugurated four pyres of the green crematoria at the Nigam Bodh Ghat here to reduce high toxic emissions from there.The Ministry of Science Technology said in a statement that the air pollution m...

Schools in Punjab closed, night curfew imposed in 8 districts amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Punjab government imposed night curfew in four more districts on Friday and closed all schools amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the state, officials said.In total, the night curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in eight districts -- ...

2-day curfew announced in Parbhani amid rise in COVID-19 cases

In a bid to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtras Parbhani on Friday decided to impose a two-day curfew in the city limits and towns of the district.The curfew will commence on Saturday midnight and will end ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021