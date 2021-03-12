Left Menu

China's Ant Group CEO Hu quits amid regulatory-driven revamp

That pressure scuppered Ant's IPO last year, which would have been the world's largest, and has seen it formulate plans to shift to a financial holding company structure. The change in management also comes days after some Ant staff expressed frustration on social media for not being able to sell the company shares they own after Chinese regulators abruptly halted the company's market debut.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:06 IST
China's Ant Group CEO Hu quits amid regulatory-driven revamp
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's Ant Group Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu has resigned from his role, the company said on Friday, as the financial technology giant is being pushed by regulators to overhaul its business after its failed $37 billion initial public offering.

Hu, who was named chief executive of the Alibaba Group Holding affiliate in 2019, will be replaced by company veteran and Executive Chairman Eric Jing, Ant said. U.S.-listed shares in billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba were down 2.6% in premarket trade on Friday.

Jing will continue in his current role as chairman, he said in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Hu has resigned due to personal reasons, Ant said in a statement, without elaborating.

Hu's exit from the company comes as Ant is working on plans to shift to a financial holding company structure following intense regulatory pressure to subject them to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks. That pressure scuppered Ant's IPO last year, which would have been the world's largest, and has seen it formulate plans to shift to a financial holding company structure.

The change in management also comes days after some Ant staff expressed frustration on social media for not being able to sell the company shares they own after Chinese regulators abruptly halted the company's market debut. Jing told Ant employees that the company would review its staff incentive programmes and roll out some measures starting from April to help solve their financial problems, according to two people who have seen the messages.

The listing of Ant last November would have made some of the company's employees millionaires or billionaires. The CEO exit is the first major management change since the halting of the IPO. Hu was one of the key executives responsible for managing the company's mega dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Ma's business empire has been at the centre of a crackdown following an Oct. 24 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system. Regulators have since, besides moving to rein in Ant, tightened anti-trust scrutiny on the country's technology sector, with Alibaba taking much of the heat. The market regulator launched an official anti-trust probe into Alibaba in December.

Ma, who is not known for shying away from the limelight, disappeared from the public eye for about three months, prompting frenzied speculation about his whereabouts. He re-emerged in January in a 50-second video appearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China on Quad summit

Ahead of the first Quad summit, China on Friday said that state-to-state exchanges and cooperation should enhance mutual understanding and trust instead of targeting or undermining the interests of any third party and hoped that relevant co...

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 'green crematoria' to mitigate air pollution

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday inaugurated four pyres of the green crematoria at the Nigam Bodh Ghat here to reduce high toxic emissions from there.The Ministry of Science Technology said in a statement that the air pollution m...

Schools in Punjab closed, night curfew imposed in 8 districts amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Punjab government imposed night curfew in four more districts on Friday and closed all schools amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the state, officials said.In total, the night curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in eight districts -- ...

2-day curfew announced in Parbhani amid rise in COVID-19 cases

In a bid to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtras Parbhani on Friday decided to impose a two-day curfew in the city limits and towns of the district.The curfew will commence on Saturday midnight and will end ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021