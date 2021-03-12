UK urges organisations to install Microsoft updates urgently

Britain's cyber security body urged organisations to install the latest Microsoft Exchange Server updates as a matter of urgency on Friday, after the company became aware of flaws that have led to large-scale access to the email server.

"We are working closely with industry and international partners to understand the scale and impact of UK exposure, but it is vital that all organisations take immediate steps to protect their networks," said Paul Chichester, director for operations at the National Cyber Security Centre.

Advertisement

Also Read: World News Roundup: Runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain; Lukashenko's son replaces father at helm and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)