Left Menu

Chrome 89 helps in keeping Mac cooler, saves 'significant memory' on Windows: Google

Tech giant Google has detailed the efficiency improvements it made with Chrome 89, the latest version of its browser released earlier this month.

ANI | California | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:20 IST
Chrome 89 helps in keeping Mac cooler, saves 'significant memory' on Windows: Google
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Google has detailed the efficiency improvements it made with Chrome 89, the latest version of its browser released earlier this month. According to The Verge, depending on whether a user is utilising the browser on Windows, macOS, or Android, Google said the browser should use fewer resources, launch quicker, and feel more responsive to use. However, there is no mention of any improvements specifically for users on iOS.

The exact benefits vary by OS. Across platforms, Google said Chrome is able to reclaim as much as 100MiB (or over 20 per cent on some sites) by using foreground tab memory more efficiently, and on macOS, it is saving up to 8 per cent of its memory usage based on how it handles background tabs (something which Chrome already does on other platforms). The company said that these improvements on macOS have benefited the browser's Energy Impact score by as much as 65 per cent, "keeping your Mac cooler and those fans quiet."

As reported by The Verge, on Windows and Android, the browser is also using a more advanced memory allocator across more areas to further reduce memory usage, and increase browser responsiveness. On Windows, Google said it is seeing "significant memory" savings of up to 22 per cent in the "browser process," 8 per cent in the renderer, 3 per cent in the GPU, and that overall browser responsiveness is improved by up to 9 per cent.

There are also a host of improvements specific to Android, which google says result in 5 per cent less memory usage, fewer crashes, 7.5 per cent faster startup, 2 per cent faster page loads, and a 13 per cent faster startup. High-end Android devices running on Android 10 and newer with at least 8GB of RAM should also load pages 8.5 per cent faster, and be 28 per cent smoother to use. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

U.S. President Joe Bidens prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trumps first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data. Roughl...

Cuomo: Politicians calling for him to resign are 'reckless'

As the Democratic Party turned sharply against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he faces growing allegations of sexual harassment, he insisted Friday he wouldnt resign and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as reckless and dangero...

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis will pay 27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Mayor Jacob Frey will join oth...

Minneapolis to pay USD 27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyds family over the Black mans death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officers murder trial.The Minneapol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021