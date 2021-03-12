White House national security adviser will identify actor behind Microsoft hack in near future

White House national security adviser will identify actor behind Microsoft hack in near futureReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:23 IST
President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Friday the Biden administration is still gathering information on the scale of the hack on Microsoft Corp's exchange. Sullivan said the administration will be able to attribute the cyber attack to those who executed it in the near future.
Microsoft has previously said the attackers are "state-sponsored and operating out of China".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Sullivan
- China
- Biden
- Jake Sullivan
ALSO READ
Halliday, Sullivan added to White Ferns T20 squad
Frost & Sullivan honours Hughes India with Company of the Year Award
Frost & Sullivan Honours Hughes India with Company of the Year Award
Secretary of State Blinken and NSA Sullivan to hold meetings with Chinese leaders in US next week
Blinken, Sullivan to meet with Chinese counterparts next week in Alaska