Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:23 IST
White House national security adviser will identify actor behind Microsoft hack in near future
Representative image

President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Friday the Biden administration is still gathering information on the scale of the hack on Microsoft Corp's exchange. Sullivan said the administration will be able to attribute the cyber attack to those who executed it in the near future.

Microsoft has previously said the attackers are "state-sponsored and operating out of China".

