Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.

The FCC said the companies include Huawei Technologies Co , ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp , Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Dahua Technology Co.

