KADOKAWA ASCII Introducing "InnoUvators," Esteemed Graduates of Renowned INNO-vation Program

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-03-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 11:47 IST
Showcasing Unusual and Inquisitive Minds of Modern Technological Era - KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc. (hereinafter ''KADOKAWA ASCII'') presents, as part of the innovation Program from the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), InnoUvators, showcasing the unique and intriguing technologies born from the innovation Program.

Innovator is an ever-expanding collection of the brightest minds who have graduated from the innovation Program. They are the creators of ''something new from nothing,'' forming and implementing original ideas without being bound by any preconceptions. InnoUvators has begun in Japan, and efforts have been made to expand it overseas to further spread the dissemination of these wondrous ideas. Their technologies are shown on both the website and the YouTube channel below.

The innovation Program, initiated by MIC, is a yearly opportunity for innovative minds of all backgrounds and ages to submit the ideas they wish to make a reality. The program has been accepting applications internationally. The program helps promote innovation across the entire world -- paving the way for a brighter future. KADOKAWA ASCII is proud to exhibit these technologies for audiences around the world in the form of innovations.

With a brand-new website launched in 2021, each ''InnoUvator'' is showcased with interviews, videos, technology abstracts, biographies, and more. From the weird to the wonderful, some of the innovative technologies include a household carbon emission-capturing machine, AI to distinguish the sex of new-born chicks, new utilization of the fluidized bed phenomenon, a brand-new and unique musical instrument, and much more.

InnoUvators English homepage: https://innouvators.com/en/ In addition to the website, a YouTube channel highlighting these InnoUvators is updated weekly with easily digestible bitesize videos explaining the technologies and science behind the most compelling and unexpected technologies of the future.

YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/innouvators About KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc.

KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is the executing agency for the innovation Program. KADOKAWA ASCII is part of a Japanese entertainment conglomerate, KADOKAWA Corporation. This program is part of the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' Strategic Information and Communications R&D Promotion Programme (SCOPE).

innovation homepage: https://inno.go.jp/en Source: KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc.

