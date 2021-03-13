Left Menu

Russia, after Twitter slowdown, accuses U.S. of using IT to engage in unfair competition

Russia on Saturday accused the United States of using IT opportunities to engage in unfair competition and of social media platforms arbitrarily and indiscriminately censoring content.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:11 IST
Russia, after Twitter slowdown, accuses U.S. of using IT to engage in unfair competition
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Saturday accused the United States of using IT opportunities to engage in unfair competition and of social media platforms arbitrarily and indiscriminately censoring content. Russia this week said it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the U.S. platform outright, a move that escalating a row between Moscow and U.S. social media firms.

Twitter currently labels some Russian media "state-affiliated media", a move decried by Moscow. President Vladimir Putin signed laws in December handing Russia new powers to restrict U.S. social media giants. "[The platforms] do not, in principle, have unified standards for managing themselves. This is a semantic and technological stalemate," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

"Digital content is arbitrarily and indiscriminately censored by certain moderators without the decision of a court or a relevant, competent authority." Twitter on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation and that it was worried about the impact on free speech of the Russian action to slow down its service.

"Washington's goal is obvious - to use IT opportunities for unfair competition in all spheres," Zakharova said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court releases 3 Hong Kong activists on bail in case involving 47

Hong Kongs High Court on Saturday released on bail three more activists but remanded two in custody in a widely monitored case involving the most sweeping use yet of the citys national security law.The High Court was ruling on an appeal by ...

1st north Nevada case of UK variant is confirmed

Health officials have confirmed the first northern Nevada case of a COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, and theyre trying to determine if the infection linked to a large gathering in Washoe County may have spread to othe...

Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala

Two athletes, who are in contention for the Olympic Games, have failed dope tests conducted at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala last month, the National Anti Doping Agencys Director General Navin Agarwal revealed on Saturday.It is understoo...

Nation's 1st AC railway terminal to function soon: Union Minister

The countrys first centralized air-conditioned railway terminal in Bengaluru would be operational soon, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.Named after one of the foremost civil engineers, Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021