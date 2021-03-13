Left Menu

Afghan government to attend in both U.S. and Russia backed peace conferences

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 13-03-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:44 IST
The Afghan government confirmed its participation in two separate U.S. and Russian-backed peace conferences, the country's national security council said on Saturday.

The Russian-backed conference is scheduled for this Thursday, March 18th, while the U.S.-sponsored one will take place in Turkey next month, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

Javadekar calls on countrymen to envision achievements for next 25 years

While inaugurating a photo exhibition set up by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication BOC at the National Media Center in the national capital, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that this i...

Bolivia political tensions reignite with arrest of ex-President Anez

Bolivias socialist government arrested former interim President Jeanine Anez on Saturday over involvement in an alleged 2019 coup, reigniting political tensions after deadly protests less than two years ago. The move marks an escalation of ...

BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint, secure eastern borders: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that the party has to fulfill its long-cherished mission of winning the state not only to expand its ideological footprint but also to secure Indias eastern borders, which have turned into ...

SurveySparrow announces hiring initiative of Rs 50K joining bonus for women candidates

SurveySparrow, and experience solutions service provider, on Saturday, announced a hiring initiative--a joining bonus of Rs 50,000--for women candidates.4r The company said the initiative will cover women candidates who apply for positions ...
