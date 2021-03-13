Afghan government to attend in both U.S. and Russia backed peace conferences

Afghan government to attend in both U.S. and Russia backed peace conferencesReuters | Kabul | Updated: 13-03-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:44 IST
The Afghan government confirmed its participation in two separate U.S. and Russian-backed peace conferences, the country's national security council said on Saturday.
The Russian-backed conference is scheduled for this Thursday, March 18th, while the U.S.-sponsored one will take place in Turkey next month, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
