Chennai, Mar 13 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM.
MDS3 TN-DMK-MANIFESTO DMK releases poll manifesto, promises 75 per cent jobs for locals in TN Chennai: The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu released its party's manifesto for the April 6 Assembly elections in the state, making a slew of promises including free computer tablets with data card for students and a law to provide 75 percent of jobs in the state to locals.
MDS6 ISRO-SOUNDING ROCKET ISRO launches sounding rocket to study attitudinal variations in neutral winds, plasma dynamics Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a sounding rocket to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics from Sriharikota spaceport.
MES5 KA-AC RLY TERMINAL Nation's 1st AC rly terminal to function soon: Union Minister Bengaluru: The country's first centralised air- conditioned railway terminal in Bengaluru would be operational soon, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.
