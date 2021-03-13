Left Menu

Amazon Prime Video app update will let users play episodes on shuffle

Online streaming giant Amazon Prime video is all set to update its app to add a new feature with an ability to shuffle the episodes automatically for the users to enjoy their binge-worthy shows.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:36 IST
Amazon Prime Video app update will let users play episodes on shuffle
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Online streaming giant Amazon Prime video is all set to update its app to add a new feature with an ability to shuffle the episodes automatically for the users to enjoy their binge-worthy shows. According to The Verge, the new update by the streamer will make it easy for viewers to watch a sitcom without having to actually pick an episode. It will allow the users to simply click the play button and start watching episodes in random order.

The feature appears to at first be fairly restricted however as per Android Police, it doesn't allow a user to shuffle through the whole show, but only a specific season. At present, it is just enabled on Android. As per The Verge, Amazon might be attempting to race with its competitor Netflix in order to roll out a shuffle function as Netflix has already declared that it will be carrying out a shuffle button for users sometime in the first half of 2021.

However, it is still under the wraps whether the feature will be available on iOS or on web versions of the app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy announces plan to vaccinate at least 80% of population by September

Italy said on Saturday it aims to vaccinate at least 80 of its population by September through ramping up the daily vaccination campaign.Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the new special commissioner for coronavirus, released a national plan to is...

BJP MLA irked at the way PM banner was removed after MP event

Some Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders complained to Union Minister Harsh Vardhan that a security official pulled off a banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi disrespectfully after a function at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on ...

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Congo Republic on Saturday has signed two mining conventions with Congos Sangha Mining to exploit iron ore on licenses the government withdrew last year from Australian miners Sundance and Equatorial Resources, and Nevis-registered Avima. T...

Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the states agriculture produce marketing act.The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021