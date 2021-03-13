Amazon Prime Video app update will let users play episodes on shuffle
Online streaming giant Amazon Prime video is all set to update its app to add a new feature with an ability to shuffle the episodes automatically for the users to enjoy their binge-worthy shows.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:36 IST
Online streaming giant Amazon Prime video is all set to update its app to add a new feature with an ability to shuffle the episodes automatically for the users to enjoy their binge-worthy shows. According to The Verge, the new update by the streamer will make it easy for viewers to watch a sitcom without having to actually pick an episode. It will allow the users to simply click the play button and start watching episodes in random order.
The feature appears to at first be fairly restricted however as per Android Police, it doesn't allow a user to shuffle through the whole show, but only a specific season. At present, it is just enabled on Android. As per The Verge, Amazon might be attempting to race with its competitor Netflix in order to roll out a shuffle function as Netflix has already declared that it will be carrying out a shuffle button for users sometime in the first half of 2021.
However, it is still under the wraps whether the feature will be available on iOS or on web versions of the app. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pandemic forces Berlin Film Festival to go online
Arrangements to be in place for candidates to file nominations online for five assembly polls, voting to be allowed for extra one hour: EC.
Reasons to Ladder Deposits with a Bajaj Finance Online FD
Entertainment News Roundup: Emporio Armani nods to 1980s in fall line at Milan Fashion Week; Pandemic forces Berlin Film Festival to go online and more
Three arrested from Navi Mumbai for online shopping fraud