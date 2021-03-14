Left Menu

Oman blocks audio app Clubhouse citing lack of permit, but some fear censorship

Oman blocked U.S. audio app Clubhouse on Sunday because it did not have the right permit, authorities said, but some activists described the move as a further erosion of freedom of expression in the Gulf state. The government did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but the telecoms regulator told WAF news website that the application was blocked due to a "lack of proper authorization".

Reuters | Muscat | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 15:40 IST
Oman blocks audio app Clubhouse citing lack of permit, but some fear censorship
Representative Image. Image Credit: engadget

Oman blocked U.S. audio app Clubhouse on Sunday because it did not have the right permit, authorities said, but some activists described the move as a further erosion of freedom of expression in the Gulf state.

The government did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but the telecoms regulator told WAF news website that the application was blocked due to a "lack of proper authorization". "Similar communication applications must obtain a permit from the authority," the Omani Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said.

Oman_blocks_Clubhouse was trending on social media in Oman on Sunday. Many Omanis shared screenshots of the app showing "error message". "The government of Oman takes the authoritarian government of China as a role model and bans ... Clubhouse which has been used by Omanis as a space to express their opinions freely without government censorship," the Omani Association For Human Rights said in a statement.

Access to Clubhouse was blocked in China last month. Launched in early 2020, the San Francisco-based app saw global user numbers soar after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev held a surprise discussion on the platform.

The app has been popular in Arab countries where media is directly controlled by governments and commentators run the risk of being imprisoned for critical opinions. Clubhouse has faced criticism elsewhere over reports of misogyny, anti-Semitism and COVID-19 misinformation on the platform despite rules against racism, hate speech, abuse and false information.

The app has said it is investing in tools to detect and prevent abuse as well as features for users, who can set rules for their rooms, to moderate conversations. "I hope that the suspension of the Clubhouse app in Oman is a result of technical issues and not a formal ban," tweeted Omani writer Zakaria al-Muharrmi.

"Preventing people from speaking and listening to others does not protect societies, but rather increases tensions and pushes them into the abyss of chaos and confrontation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drama prevails at Cong office in Pondy after party workers oppose allocation of 'key' seats to DMK

High drama unfolded at the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee office here on Sunday during a meeting to finalise the candidates list for the April 6 assembly poll, when some party men opposed the allocation of key seats to the DMK.Noisy ...

Growth of country cannot be done without development of tribal community and forest dwellers: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday that without the development of the tribal community and the forest dwellers, growth of the society and the country cannot be done.He was addressing a gathering here after the inauguration of the new...

UK police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

Londons police force which dragged mourners from a vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday, with the government demanding it account for its actions.The disappe...

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF todays Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021