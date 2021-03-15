Realme 8 / Realme 8 Pro pre-orders begin today in India

The Realme 8 series, comprising the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro, is set to launch in India on March 24th, 2021 at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT). As the official launch nears, the devices are now available for pre-ordering in the country.

Pre-orders for the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro will start today at 12 PM on Flipkart (via tipster Mukul Sharma).

Advertisement

According to the official teasers, the Realme 8 Pro will house a 108-megapixel camera that supports 3x higher resolution than 8K. The device is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform and will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS. It is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

On the other hand, the Realme 8 will come with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. The handset will feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

To Infinity & beyond with Trendsetting Tech...Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/GKiR9YNoQg — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 3, 2021

The upcoming Realme 8 series is tipped to come in two memory configurations- 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.