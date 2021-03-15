Left Menu

Cab driver in China rams passenger to death puts ride-hailing firm, Didi, under spotlight

Police in the southeastern city of Fuzhou said the driver had been detained, and Didi said it was cooperating with the investigation and company representatives had visited the victim's family. "After an argument, the driver drove the car and repeatedly rammed into the male passenger and caused his death," Didi said on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:03 IST
Cab driver in China rams passenger to death puts ride-hailing firm, Didi, under spotlight
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DidiGlobal)

A driver employed by China's largest ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, killed a passenger by ramming his car into the man after a quarrel, the firm said in a post on social media on Monday. Police in the southeastern city of Fuzhou said the driver had been detained, and Didi said it was cooperating with the investigation and company representatives had visited the victim's family.

"After an argument, the driver drove the car and repeatedly rammed into the male passenger and caused his death," Didi said on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform. Two cases of rape and murder in 2018 involving Didi drivers put the firm under public and government scrutiny. Back then, Didi responded by launching a campaign to improve safety for passengers, and with the latest incident trending on the Twitter-like Weibo platform on Monday, it pledged to do more.

"Didi will make the utmost efforts to reduce potential safety risks, provide an extra safety training program for drivers and eliminate the occurrence of safety incidents," a representative for the Didi safety committee said. Didi's backers include Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Apple Inc. The firm is also operating in several markets outside China, including South America, Japan, Australia, and Russia.

Reuters reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter, that Didi is considering Hong Kong for a multibillion-dollar initial public offering in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RDIF says 3.5 mln Russians have received both shots of Sputnik V

Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, boss of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.Dmitriev said in a statement that no other European country had ...

Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, Peacock says

Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britains effort to sequence the viruss genomes told Reuters. The...

New focus on SDGs needed to rebuild after COVID-19: ADB

A renewed focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goals SDGs will be essential as countries seek to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report by Asian Development Bank ADB released on Monday. Achieving SDGs will requ...

S.Korea to expand COVID-19 vaccine drive, aims to inoculate quarter of population by June

South Korea unveiled on Monday plans to expand its immunization campaign in the second quarter to include more senior citizens, health workers, and other frontline professionals, to inoculate nearly a quarter of its 52 million people by Jun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021