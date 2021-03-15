Left Menu

Nokia SON to support 5G optimization across Orange affiliates

Nokia SON is a key tool in the Nokia network management and optimization portfolio and it operates on top of any vendor’s radio technology. The technology will offer Orange the power to automate radio network configuration and optimization processes whilst improving network performance and efficiency to realize the full potential of their existing networks (2G, 3G and 4G) as well as to support the increasing demands of 5G.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:21 IST
Nokia SON to support 5G optimization across Orange affiliates
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia said Monday it has signed a global 5G network optimization deal with Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications carriers. The deal will enable the European operator to boost automation and support 5G optimization across its affiliates - irrespective of which RAN vendor they run on.

"5G deployments and rollouts look much simpler on paper than they do in the real world. We appreciate and understand that our CSP customers have a technology stack that spans multiple vendors, which can lead to inefficiencies and complexity. Working with Orange and its global affiliates to optimize and simplify their multi-vendor networks is a challenge we relish and are proud to be part of," said Mark Atkinson, Head of RAN at Nokia.

As part of the deal with Orange, Nokia will be expanding its Self-Organizing Networks (SON) technology across 5G networks operated by the European operator in all markets - starting with France and Spain.

Nokia SON is a key tool in the Nokia network management and optimization portfolio and it operates on top of any vendor's radio technology. The technology will offer Orange the power to automate radio network configuration and optimization processes whilst improving network performance and efficiency to realize the full potential of their existing networks (2G, 3G and 4G) as well as to support the increasing demands of 5G.

The closed-loop automation and machine learning built into Nokia SON will help Orange affiliates deliver better network quality with greater reliability and speed to their customers.

Commenting on the deal, Arnaud Vamparys, Senior VP Radio Networks and 5G at Orange, said, "As a long-term partner, Nokia was a natural choice to help us automate our mobile networks in different geographies. The complexity of radio optimization is growing with 5G beamforming and Nokia's flexible, automated and multi-vendor platform enables us to maintain our exemplary network quality and customer satisfaction in the 5G era."

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President Assad, including foreign minister

Britain on Monday announced sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers.The Syrian civil war is 10 years old In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democracy protests developed in...

Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions - Vatican

The Vatican said on Monday that priests and other Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not licit if carried out.The Vaticans doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, iss...

Antilia bomb scare case: Mumbai cop Sachin Waze suspended

Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze, arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai, was suspended by an order of Additional Commissioner of Police CP Specia...

ANALYSIS-Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

Fancy working from home in a poolside villa, bathed in year-round sunPrime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021