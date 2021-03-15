Nokia SON to support 5G optimization across Orange affiliates

Nokia said Monday it has signed a global 5G network optimization deal with Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications carriers. The deal will enable the European operator to boost automation and support 5G optimization across its affiliates - irrespective of which RAN vendor they run on.

"5G deployments and rollouts look much simpler on paper than they do in the real world. We appreciate and understand that our CSP customers have a technology stack that spans multiple vendors, which can lead to inefficiencies and complexity. Working with Orange and its global affiliates to optimize and simplify their multi-vendor networks is a challenge we relish and are proud to be part of," said Mark Atkinson, Head of RAN at Nokia.

As part of the deal with Orange, Nokia will be expanding its Self-Organizing Networks (SON) technology across 5G networks operated by the European operator in all markets - starting with France and Spain.

Nokia SON is a key tool in the Nokia network management and optimization portfolio and it operates on top of any vendor's radio technology. The technology will offer Orange the power to automate radio network configuration and optimization processes whilst improving network performance and efficiency to realize the full potential of their existing networks (2G, 3G and 4G) as well as to support the increasing demands of 5G.

The closed-loop automation and machine learning built into Nokia SON will help Orange affiliates deliver better network quality with greater reliability and speed to their customers.

Commenting on the deal, Arnaud Vamparys, Senior VP Radio Networks and 5G at Orange, said, "As a long-term partner, Nokia was a natural choice to help us automate our mobile networks in different geographies. The complexity of radio optimization is growing with 5G beamforming and Nokia's flexible, automated and multi-vendor platform enables us to maintain our exemplary network quality and customer satisfaction in the 5G era."