OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 hotfix build rolling out to OnePlus Nord

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:50 IST
Earlier this month OnePlus started rolling out the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update to the OnePlus Nord. However, the update was temporarily paused after several bugs were detected in the update.

Now, the company is rolling out OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 hotfix build to Nord users in India (11.1.1.1.AC01DA), Europe (11.1.1.1.AC01BA) as well as in global markets (11.1.1.1.AC01AA). The update seems to have fixed the reported bugs/issues and it shares the changelog with the previous release.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update:

System

  • Update to Android 11 version
  • The brand new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
  • Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience
  • Optimized power consumption to increase battery life
  • Fixed the known issues
  • Improved system stability

Ambient Display

  • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display)
  • Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject's outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)

Dark Mode

  • Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
  • Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf

  • Brand new shelf UI
  • Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect

Gallery

  • Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos
  • Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience

OnePlus has advised Nord users to ensure that the phone's battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB storage space is available before flashing this build.

