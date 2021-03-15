Left Menu

Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

Volkswagen said it plans to have a new unified prismatic cell design from 2023, which will support cost cuts generated by the raised level of in-house cell production. "On average, we will drive down the cost of battery systems to significantly below 100 euros ($119) per kilowatt hour," Volkswagen management board member Thomas Schmall said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:21 IST
Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

Volkswagen plans to secure battery cell supply and expand the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles in Europe as it accelerates efforts to overtake Tesla and make so-called e-mobility cheaper. The world's No. 2 carmaker, which is in the midst of a major shift towards battery-powered cars, said on Monday it plans to have six battery cell production plants operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners.

"E-mobility has become core business for us. We are now systematically integrating additional stages in the value chain," Chief Executive Herbert Diess told VW's Power Day. The plants will have a production capacity of 240 gigawatt hours a year, VW said.

"We secure a long-term pole position in the race for the best battery and best customer experience in the age of zero emission mobility," Diess added. The group also said it would enter partnerships with oil major BP and top European utilities Enel and Iberdrola to expand electric vehicle charging.

A lack of infrastructure is still seen as a major hurdle to the mass adoption of battery-powered cars. Volkswagen said it plans to have a new unified prismatic cell design from 2023, which will support cost cuts generated by the raised level of in-house cell production.

"On average, we will drive down the cost of battery systems to significantly below 100 euros ($119) per kilowatt hour," Volkswagen management board member Thomas Schmall said. "This will finally make e-mobility affordable and the dominant drive technology."

Electric vehicle makers, including Tesla, currently are using cylindrical battery cells, which resemble flashlight batteries and are relatively inexpensive and easy to manufacture. Prismatic cells, which resemble a thin hardcover book, are housed in a rectangular metal case and are more expensive. Pouch cells are thinner and lighter, and resemble a flexible metal mailing envelope. The cost of battery cells used for electric vehicles has fallen to an average of $110 per kilowatt hour (kWh), Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) said https://www.reuters.com/article/electric-batteries-costs-idUSL1N2II222 in December. ($1 = 0.8386 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines see recovery signs, United expects to end cash burn in March

U.S. airlines pointed on Monday to concrete signs of an industry recovery as a slowing COVID-19 pandemic helps leisure bookings, and United Airlines said it expects to halt its cash burn in March. I do think were near the end of the virtual...

Odisha Police arrests 3,988 absconders in 8 days

In a special drive, the Odisha Police has arrested 3,988 accused people, who were on the run for several years in different cases, in the last eight days, an official statement said on Monday.The special drive was conducted from March 7-14 ...

TMC, Left Front, Congress gave false hopes to people: Gadkari

Targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress as also Left Front and Congress which had earlier ruled West Bengal, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said these parties kept giving false hopes of eradicating poverty but the state is suffering...

'Mank' leads Oscars race with 10 nominations

In a year defined by the the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its list of Oscars nominees on Monday.The announcement, made by Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer-actor husband Nick...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021