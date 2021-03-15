Nokia partners with AWS to research, enable cloud-based 5G radio solutions

Nokia on Monday announced the signing of an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, to utilize Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) and Open RAN technology to develop new customer-focused 5G use cases.

This deal will see Nokia leveraging AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones, and other related services for automating network functionality, or end customer application deployment, scaling, and management.

Advertisement

The Nokia-AWS partnership will focus on three key areas-

onboarding and validating Nokia's 5G virtualized distributed unit (vDU) on AWS Outposts using Amazon EKS for far edge cloud or on-premises deployments

examine the implementation of Nokia's 5G virtualized centralized unit (vCU) with AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones, using Amazon EKS as a cloud-native deployment

build a proof of concept for an end-to-end solution with Nokia's 5G Cloud RAN and 5G standalone Core network running on AWS, where end enterprise users can leverage 5G for use cases such as an industrial application.

As part of the collaboration, engineering teams from both Nokia and AWS will explore how the combination of Nokia's RAN, Open RAN, Cloud RAN and edge solutions can operate seamlessly with AWS Outposts, enabling communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises with 5G connectivity to utilize AWS across the topology of the mobile network.

This will enable operators to leverage the cloud's agility and scalability to simplify the network virtualization and platform layers for the Core and RAN network functions and enterprises to achieve their desired business outcomes for the new 5G use cases developed by AWS ISV Partners, Nokia said in a press release.

"This collaboration with Nokia will extend the reach of our industry-leading cloud technology to support our Telco and enterprise customers. We look forward to working closely on this collaboration and offer multiple deployment choices for customers to build 5G Cloud RAN and Open RAN solutions," said Dave Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, AWS.