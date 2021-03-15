Left Menu

Nokia partners with AWS to research, enable cloud-based 5G radio solutions

As part of the collaboration, engineering teams from both Nokia and AWS will explore how the combination of Nokia's RAN, Open RAN, Cloud RAN and edge solutions can operate seamlessly with AWS Outposts, enabling communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises with 5G connectivity to utilize AWS across the topology of the mobile network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:10 IST
Nokia partners with AWS to research, enable cloud-based 5G radio solutions
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia on Monday announced the signing of an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, to utilize Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) and Open RAN technology to develop new customer-focused 5G use cases.

This deal will see Nokia leveraging AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones, and other related services for automating network functionality, or end customer application deployment, scaling, and management.

The Nokia-AWS partnership will focus on three key areas-

  • onboarding and validating Nokia's 5G virtualized distributed unit (vDU) on AWS Outposts using Amazon EKS for far edge cloud or on-premises deployments
  • examine the implementation of Nokia's 5G virtualized centralized unit (vCU) with AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones, using Amazon EKS as a cloud-native deployment
  • build a proof of concept for an end-to-end solution with Nokia's 5G Cloud RAN and 5G standalone Core network running on AWS, where end enterprise users can leverage 5G for use cases such as an industrial application.

As part of the collaboration, engineering teams from both Nokia and AWS will explore how the combination of Nokia's RAN, Open RAN, Cloud RAN and edge solutions can operate seamlessly with AWS Outposts, enabling communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises with 5G connectivity to utilize AWS across the topology of the mobile network.

This will enable operators to leverage the cloud's agility and scalability to simplify the network virtualization and platform layers for the Core and RAN network functions and enterprises to achieve their desired business outcomes for the new 5G use cases developed by AWS ISV Partners, Nokia said in a press release.

"This collaboration with Nokia will extend the reach of our industry-leading cloud technology to support our Telco and enterprise customers. We look forward to working closely on this collaboration and offer multiple deployment choices for customers to build 5G Cloud RAN and Open RAN solutions," said Dave Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, AWS.

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

AstraZeneca said a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 shot has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots, as Germany and Indonesia joined nations such as Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway in ...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Finland counterpart Marin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday hold a virtual summit with his Finland counterpart Sanna Marin in which the two leaders will cover the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship and exchange views on regional and global issu...

Fence with bees coming up to prevent elephant-human conflict

A unique project of creating fences with bees to prevent the elephant-human conflict was launched by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Monday.Named as Reducing Elephant Human Attacks using Bees RE-HAB, the project aims at ...

France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

French President Emmanuel Macron says that France is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use out of precaution.Macron told a news conference Monday that French authorities have decided to suspend shots at least until T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021