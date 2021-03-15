Left Menu

AMD says 3rd gen EPYC processors for servers to be world's fastest CPUs

Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Group at AMD, said the largest supercomputers in the world are able to execute a million billion floating point operations per second.

Computer chip maker AMD on Monday launched the 3rd generation of its EPYC processors built on Zen 3 cores which it claims to be the world fastest central processing unit for high computing servers. Top cloud companies and server makers including AWS, Cisco and Google Cloud announced deployment of the newly-launched processor in their systems. ''Compared to our previous Zen 2 cores, Zen 3 delivers 19 per cent more instruction per clock second and that's the result third Gen EPYC CPUs (central processing units) are the fastest server processor in the world,'' AMD President and CEO Lisa Su said while unveiling the new processor series at a virtual event. She also said the second generation AMD EPYC is 76 per cent faster than the competition, while the third generation AMD EPYC is 106 per cent faster. Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Group at AMD, said the largest supercomputers in the world are able to execute a million billion floating point operations per second. ''We are about to break through to the next level. To the exascale era, where supercomputers will be thousands of times faster to be able to execute a billion billion floating point operations. These systems will be able to tackle problems beyond our reach,'' Norrod said.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

