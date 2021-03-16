Left Menu

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature of IT for years to come, with leaders now focusing on solutions that empower their teams to work efficiently, collaboratively, and safely from anywhere, in any situation, according to a new study conducted by IDG, in collaboration with Google Cloud.

"The impact of COVID-19 was felt everywhere, and the world of IT - and its budgets - was certainly not spared. Yet, along with the general slowdown in IT investment were widespread reports about how the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation," Google wrote in a blog post.

The global survey of 2,000 senior IT leaders, conducted by IDG and Google Cloud, highlights the following four key trends that are capturing the imagination of IT departments in 2021:

Multicloud and/or hybrid cloud support

COVID-19 has underscored the need for flexibility, resiliency, and redundancy in operations and development. 78% of the survey respondents want a provider that offers multicloud and/or hybrid cloud support so that they can write apps once and deploy them anywhere without feeling "locked in".

Promise of data intelligence continues to rise

According to the survey, 44% of digitally forward organizations - organizations that are digital-native, have fully transformed, or are actively implementing a formal digital strategy -are currently using data analytics, AI/ML, and IoT technologies to automate processes, make intelligent predictions, and streamline management and operations while only 24% of digitally conservative companies - organizations that are still considering or planning a digital transformation strategy - are doing so.

Cloud has won over security skeptics

84% of the survey respondents believe that their cloud infrastructures are as secure or more secure than their on-premises infrastructure and IT leaders want more control over access to their data, as well as transparency and visibility into their cloud provider's operations.

Sustainability is a priority

Organizations are feeling pressures - both external and internal - to make their operations more energy-efficient and greener with 90% of respondents stating that sustainability is a priority and/or a performance metric for their IT department. While two-thirds of organizations have already put sustainability targets in place, another 29% plan to implement them.

