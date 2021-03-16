Left Menu

Google Chat now offers 1:1 chat suggestions based on Calendar events

Google chat has added the ability to automatically suggest 1:1 conversations based on current meetings on the user's Calendar. The suggestion shortcut will appear at the top of the Chat section in Gmail on mobile and web and in Google Chat on mobile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-03-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 11:11 IST
Google Chat now offers 1:1 chat suggestions based on Calendar events
Google Chat suggestions in Gmail on mobile. Image Credit: Google

Google chat has added the ability to automatically suggest 1:1 conversations based on current meetings on the user's Calendar. The suggestion shortcut will appear at the top of the Chat section in Gmail on mobile and web and in Google Chat on mobile.

With this new feature, the chat will be visible ten minutes prior to the 1:1 meeting and ten minutes after the meeting.

"We hope this feature makes it easier to share information and files before a meeting begins, let meeting attendees know you're running late, or share quick follow-ups once a meeting has concluded," Google said.

Image Credit: Google

Google Chat suggestions are rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and it will take potentially longer than 15 days for the feature to be fully visible, the company announced in a blog post on Monday.

The new feature is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofit customers.

It is worth noting that Google Chat suggestions will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials customers or consumers with personal Google Accounts.

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in plastic goods factory in Daman, no casualty

A major fire broke out in a factory engaged in manufacturing plastic goods in Daman Union Territory on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.There was no casualty, they said, adding that 30 to 40 workers were brought out safely from the prem...

Japan's Motegi agrees with Blinken to oppose China's bid to change status quo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart to strongly oppose Chinas attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas and to closely cooperate with each other on the ...

YAP raises Rs 73.2 cr in series B funding led by Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network India

Fintech infrastructure provider YAP on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 73.2 crore or USD 10 million in series B funding round, co-led by Flourish Ventures and Omidyar Network India.The companys existing investors BEENEXT, 8i Ventures, DMI Gr...

Dr Pravin Patil was awarded with Excellence in Panchagavya & Ayurvedic Research in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi India, March 16 ANISRV Media 5th edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentist, hospitals institution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021