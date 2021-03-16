Google Chat now offers 1:1 chat suggestions based on Calendar events

Google chat has added the ability to automatically suggest 1:1 conversations based on current meetings on the user's Calendar. The suggestion shortcut will appear at the top of the Chat section in Gmail on mobile and web and in Google Chat on mobile.

With this new feature, the chat will be visible ten minutes prior to the 1:1 meeting and ten minutes after the meeting.

"We hope this feature makes it easier to share information and files before a meeting begins, let meeting attendees know you're running late, or share quick follow-ups once a meeting has concluded," Google said.

Image Credit: Google

Google Chat suggestions are rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and it will take potentially longer than 15 days for the feature to be fully visible, the company announced in a blog post on Monday.

The new feature is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofit customers.

It is worth noting that Google Chat suggestions will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials customers or consumers with personal Google Accounts.