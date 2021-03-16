Microsoft Azure Migration Program and FastTrack for Azure launched in India

Microsoft has launched two new programs in India - Azure Migration Program and FastTrack for Azure - to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and cloud journey by providing the required support and expertise.

Through Azure Migration Program and FastTrack for Azure, Microsoft aims to deliver a unified, integrated experience across Azure and partner migration tools, for organizations to identify the right tools for their migration scenario, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Azure Migration Program provides best practices, resources and guidance, technical skill building, Azure engineering support, specialized migration partners as well as migration tools to help organizations accelerate their cloud journey. Organizations can avail free Azure migration tools before, during and after migration and cost-saving offers including Azure credits, Azure Hybrid Benefit and free extended security updates.

On the other hand, FastTrack for Azure is a no-cost, technical enablement program that helps with rapid and effective design and deployment of cloud solutions. It includes tailored guidance from Azure engineers to provide proven practices and architectural guidance for seamless migration to Azure.

FastTrack for Azure also provides data center migration, business continuity and disaster recovery, and high-performance computing, cloud-scale analytics, and security and management, among other benefits to organizations.

Designed to enable Indian organizations bring innovations to market with agility and resilience by leveraging Azure, both programs build on Microsoft's depth of expertise in helping organizations transition to the cloud seamlessly.

"With Azure Migration Program and FastTrack for Azure, we aim to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and cloud journey with business-tailored guidance and support directly from our engineering teams," said Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Group Lead, Microsoft India.