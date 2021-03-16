Left Menu

Nokia inks four-year 5G expansion deal with UAE teleco du

As part of the multi-year deal, du will deploy Nokia's Single Radio Access Network (SRAN) solution to enhance 5G network capacity, coverage and overall network performance. Nokia's SRAN solution will also reduce network complexity by allowing the telco to manage multi-technology operations on a single platform, helping it future-proof its investment by enhancing network and cost efficiencies.

Updated: 16-03-2021 13:09 IST
Nokia inks four-year 5G expansion deal with UAE teleco du
Image Credit: ANI

Nokia and UAE teleco du have signed a four-year 5G expansion deal to deliver 5G services in new locations and address the demand for enhanced broadband services.

Commenting on this partnership, Amr K. El Leithy, SVP, Middle East and Africa Market, Nokia, said, "We are thrilled to be working with du on this crucial initiative to expand its 5G network to address its customers' requirements. The Nokia SRAN solution will allow du to enhance network efficiency by simplifying the network operations."

The deal will also see du's 5G network utilizing products from Nokia's AirScale Radio Network Access portfolio and massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) to deliver an ultra-fast and low-latency network experience.

For enhanced network monitoring and management, Nokia's NetAct network management solution and Nokia Performance Manager will be deployed. Additionally, Nokia's digital deployment services including installation, planning and automated site deployment will be utilized for timely and efficient execution of the project.

"Nokia is one of our trusted partners, and we are pleased to be using its SRAN solution to further improve our network's coverage and capacity. Ubiquitous access to ultra-high-speed networks will help the country further accelerate digital transformation," said Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

