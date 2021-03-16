moto g10 Power - India’s Only Smartphone Under 10K With a 48MP Quad Camera Plus a Massive 6000mAh Battery Goes on Sale Today, 12 pm on Flipkart

moto g10 Power, the #PowerfulAllRounder is packed with 6000 mAh battery, 48MP Quad Camera, Advanced security with ThinkShield for mobile, Android 11 & more is now available for an exceptional price of just INR 9,999 on Flipkart starting today - March 16th, 12 pm • Priced at INR 10,999, moto g30 , the #SolidAllRounder, with 64MP Quad Camera, 90Hz 6.5" display, ThinkShield Technology for mobile, Android 11 & more will be up for grabs for consumers on Flipkart starting tomorrow - March 17th, 12 pm onwards​ Motorola's latest offerings, the moto g10 power and moto g30, will be up for sale starting today. The moto g10 power and moto g30 will be available on Flipkart for consumers to purchase from March 16th and March 17th, 12 pm respectively. Being an India-first smartphone, the moto g10 power is custom-made for Indian consumers, catering to their various demands.

The powerful all-rounder moto g10 power comes in two mesmerizing colors - Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue and is priced at INR 9,999 for its single variant of 4+64GB. Boasting a massive 6000mAh battery under its hood, the moto g10 power is also the only smartphone under 10K to come with a 48MP Quad Camera setup and delivers a pure stock-android experience with Android 11 out of the box. What's more, the moto g10 Power comes with Motorola's advanced security technology, ThinkShield for mobile, enabling users to better protect personal data from malware, phishing and other such threats. The phone also features a 6.5'' Max Vision HD+ display to deliver a comprehensive viewing experience, and is powered by a Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB RAM & 64GB Storage. The device also sports an IP52 rated water-repellent design, dual-band WiFi, and 2X2 MIMO technology for better network performance. The smartphone will be up for grabs starting today - March 16th 12 pm on Flipkart. The solid all rounder g30 comes in a single variant of 4+64GB and is priced at INR 10,999/-. It is available for users in two phenomenal colors - Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky. The moto g30 houses a powerful 64MP quad camera system with night vision, pure stock-android experience with Android 11 out of the box, and a 6.5'' Max Vision 90Hz display for better viewing experience and is powered with the powerhouse Snapdragon 662 SoC. To top it up, the smartphone also comes with the advanced ThinkShield for mobile technology to enhance security and protect consumers from mobile malwares and other similar threats. It also comes with NFC technology for the convenience of users, and features an IP52 rated water-repellent design, making it a solid device for everyday use. The smartphone will be available for consumers to purchase starting tomorrow - March 17th 12 pm on Flipkart.

Advertisement

Motorola g franchise with its 10th generation series is starting a new era for the most-loved g franchise by packing exceptional features at affordable prices, created to serve the Indian customers with technology that matters most to them.

Legal disclaimers MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Manufactured with Dolby technologies under license from Dolby Laboratories. Dolby, Dolby Audio, and the double-D symbol are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2020 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved. Moto g10 power and Moto g30 is designed and manufactured for Motorola Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo.

©2020 Google LLC All rights reserved. Google, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Photos are trademarks of Google LLC.

Screen images simulated. Phone UI for illustration purposes only, and subject to change. Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice.

1 Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Chargers sold separately in some markets. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network, and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

2 The 48MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12MP 3 64GB ROM products apply for the rest of the countries 4 64 GB ROM products apply for India 5 Available user storage is less due to preloaded software and is subject to change without notice due to software updates.

6 Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

7 MicroSD card sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

8 Google Assistant is a trademark of Google LLC To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Moto g10 power goes on sale starting today, March 16th, 12 PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)