Apollo Hospitals highlights importance of MitraClip therapy for high surgical risk patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals group on Tuesday highlighted the importance of the minimally invasive MitraClip therapy as a lifesaver for patients at high surgical risk and announced the successful completion of four of these procedures in one day at its Chennai facility.

The minimally invasive method used in MitraClip therapy allows repair of a leaking mitral valve without open-heart surgery, Apollo Hospitals said.

''With the MitraClip, we are able to treat patients with severe mitral regurgitation who are at prohibitive surgical risk and offer them a second lease of life. To date, over 100,000 patients in more than 50 countries have undergone the MitraClip procedure,'' Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference, he said that ''what we did today is to replace heart surgery''.

Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals Sai Satish who performed the MitraClip procedures said, especially for the frail and elderly, there is very little avenue for conventional mitral valve surgery.

''The MitraClip is the only percutaneous technology effective in both functional and degenerative mitral regurgitation,'' he added.

When asked about the cost of the procedure, Satish said the cost of the procedure is Rs 25 lakh.

