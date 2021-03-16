Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:37 IST
TCS launches platform to secure enterprises from cyber risk
India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced its `Automated Vulnerability Remediation platform' aimed at helping enterprises to efficiently mitigate cyber risks.

The SaaS-based (software as a service-based) platform would enable enterprises to safeguard themselves from malicious attacks by identifying and prioritizing vulnerabilities in their software libraries and proactively fixing them.

''The Automated Vulnerability Remediation platform helps enterprises build and execute a contextual, risk-focused, and effective vulnerability management program, helping them decide on the right remediation approach across assets, across common vulnerabilities and patching,'' TCS release said.

The platform would also help enterprises set vulnerability tolerance levels.

''The platform provides inventory analysis, building a business and technical context around assets and driving consolidation; helps prioritize risks and vulnerabilities according to the business unit, location, and asset type...,'' the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Santha Subramoni, Global Head, Cyber Security, TCS, said customers embarking on a legacy modernization and cloud migration journey need to remediate pre-existing vulnerabilities and put in place processes and controls to mitigate new ones.

''TCS' SaaS-based Automated Vulnerability Remediation platform provides risk-based remediation analytics to help security and IT operations teams quickly and efficiently mitigate known risks, and orchestrate vulnerability remediation – using the right patches, the best configuration scripts, and compensating controls," Subramoni added.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

HIGHLIGHTS

