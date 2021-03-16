Left Menu

Bentley launches new version of Bentayga SUV at Rs 4.10 cr

British luxury car brand Bentley Motors on Tuesday launched the facelift version of Bentayga SUV in the domestic market, priced at Rs 4.10 crore ex-showroom-Delhi.Rolled out as part of Bentleys new Beyond 100 business strategy, the SUV comes with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and offers features such as a next-generation infotainment system with a 10.9-inch screen, super-high-resolution graphics and dramatically increased connectivity, it said in a release.Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has been defining new luxury in the automotive world.

British luxury car brand Bentley Motors on Tuesday launched the facelift version of Bentayga SUV in the domestic market, priced at Rs 4.10 crore (ex-showroom-Delhi).

Rolled out as part of Bentley's new Beyond 100 business strategy, the SUV comes with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and offers features such as a next-generation infotainment system with a 10.9-inch screen, super-high-resolution graphics and dramatically increased connectivity, it said in a release.

''Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has been defining new luxury in the automotive world. The newest addition to the range, the new Bentayga, is everything Bentayga was designed to be, balancing exquisite refinement with astonishing performance.

''We are elated to bring the new Bentayga to the Indian customers. Bentley has been at the forefront of luxury automotive for over 100 years and this new Bentayga is the pinnacle of design and engineering achievements and marks the next step in Bentley's journey,'' Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors, said.

Exclusive Motors Pvt Ltd is an official Bentley Motors' dealership. According to the release, the new Bentayga is built on the popularity of the first-generation model, of which more than 20,000 examples have now been handcrafted.

New exterior designs of front and rear adopt the latest Bentley design DNA, creating a stance both muscular and elegant interior features all-new seats and trim, and increased rear legroom, the release said.

It also said that the wireless Apple CarPlay will now be standard with the refreshed version together with Android Auto. The new Bentayga also offers an expanded suite of My Bentley connected services using an embedded SIM.

